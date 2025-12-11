Benko’s tally: Child (9) allegedly shot deer

A nine-year-old child was along on one of these hunting trips. That wouldn't be a problem in itself if it weren't for the suspicion that the minor had brought down a stag. This is the result of chance discoveries during the investigations by Soko Signa, which were made available to the "Krone" and "News". According to the report, Benko's wife Nathalie gained a clearer picture of her husband René's potential misconduct in the hunting grounds in mid-February 2025, three weeks after her husband's arrest.