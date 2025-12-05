“Perpetrator of honor” faces deportation after 21 years

Youth welfare office had known the family for a long time

The MA 11, the responsible Viennese child and youth welfare service, had also known the family with seven children aged between four and 17, including six girls, for some time. The authority was informed by the girl's school because the parents apparently did not agree with the use of cell phones and there was a dispute about it. However, there would have been no alarm signals for such an outbreak of violence, as the father of the family had no police record.