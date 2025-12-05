Daughter almost killed
“Perpetrator of honor” faces deportation after 21 years
He has been in the country since 2004 - and has apparently still not integrated at all: Because his 15-year-old daughter had a boyfriend, an Afghan father of seven is said to have almost killed the girl in Vienna. The devout near-murderer is likely to be deported after his asylum has been revoked and he has served his prison sentence.
The outrage over the father's brutal knife attack has spread far beyond the borders of Vienna. The 50-year-old had stabbed his own daughter at home. Again and again in the neck and upper body area. The 15-year-old dragged herself out of the family apartment in the Donaustadt district still seriously injured and then collapsed outside.
Girl collapsed in front of doctor's surgery - doctor and emergency surgery saved her life
The teenager was only narrowly saved thanks to the courageous intervention of a doctor who rushed to the girl lying outside his surgery and an emergency operation. But who is the Afghan who wanted to kill his child for honor? The "Krone" went in search of clues in the asylum vita of the man who is now on trial for attempted murder.
The then 29-year-old came to Austria in 2004 and made his first application for international protection in November of the same year. The asylum procedure was processed by the competent Federal Asylum Agency (BAA) and a completely negative decision was issued in the first instance.
Asylum procedure delayed for years
The Afghan then lodged an appeal against the decision in August 2005, but the decision became legally binding in 2009. However, the rejected asylum seeker could not be deported because he filed another application and, as in so many cases, delayed the proceedings.
As his Afghan wife had already had asylum status since October 2004, he was granted the same protection status in January 2010 as part of the family proceedings. However, even 21 years after fleeing to Austria, the now 50-year-old seems to have integrated completely and rejects the Western way of life.
Youth welfare office had known the family for a long time
The MA 11, the responsible Viennese child and youth welfare service, had also known the family with seven children aged between four and 17, including six girls, for some time. The authority was informed by the girl's school because the parents apparently did not agree with the use of cell phones and there was a dispute about it. However, there would have been no alarm signals for such an outbreak of violence, as the father of the family had no police record.
What happens now? The Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) immediately initiated revocation proceedings against the Afghan national. However, this requires a legally binding conviction. After serving his prison sentence, the near-honorary murderer will then be deported to the Taliban.
FPÖ criticism of family reunification: 225 migrants instead of zero
Meanwhile, a fierce dispute has flared up between Lower Austria and the Ministry of the Interior regarding family reunification under the Settlement Act. The FPÖ, which is responsible for this, announced a quota of zero for the state for the year that is coming to an end. And was allocated 225 migrants.
The blue state councillor Martin Antauer has now voiced fierce criticism in the "Krone" newspaper: "Stopping family reunification is the biggest scam of the ÖVP Interior Minister. This is a flawless welcome policy à la Merkel 2.0."
It doesn't matter what figure we report, as it is completely ignored. Stopping family reunification is the ÖVP's biggest scam.
NÖ-Landesrat Martin Antauer
Bild: FPÖ
When asked, the Ministry of the Interior countered: "The Settlement Ordinance regulates family reunification with legal residents in Austria. One example of this is a Serbian waiter who lives and works in Lower Austria and brings his wife to join him." The statements that this is about quotas for family reunification of persons entitled to asylum are simply wrong.
In addition, the federal states with FPÖ state councillors in the asylum sector, such as Salzburg and Vorarlberg, would not register zero quotas either. And Styria, with its blue state governor Mario Kunasek, has only reduced the number of places from 480 to 360 due to the overload in the education system. A continuation of the dispute seems guaranteed ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.