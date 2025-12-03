Group wants zero wages despite billions in profit

A1 has around 5500 employees in Austria. The telecom employees have their own collective agreement, which is currently being negotiated. However, the Management Board's first offer is now causing a stir among the workforce. There is to be a zero wage round with a one-off payment of 250 euros, followed in 2027 by a settlement of two percent and a maximum of 100 euros. This was announced today at a works meeting. "This offer is unacceptable and disrespectful," criticized Works Council Chairman Gerhard Bayer, who is leading the negotiations on behalf of the trade union.