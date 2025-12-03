"Disrespectful"
Group wants zero wages despite billions in profit
It is a group that has already cut a large number of employees in recent years, but the wage costs are apparently still too high for the Management Board: now the management of the domestic telecommunications provider is proposing a zero wage round with a one-off payment to the employees. There is a threat of tough negotiations and even strikes.
A1 has around 5500 employees in Austria. The telecom employees have their own collective agreement, which is currently being negotiated. However, the Management Board's first offer is now causing a stir among the workforce. There is to be a zero wage round with a one-off payment of 250 euros, followed in 2027 by a settlement of two percent and a maximum of 100 euros. This was announced today at a works meeting. "This offer is unacceptable and disrespectful," criticized Works Council Chairman Gerhard Bayer, who is leading the negotiations on behalf of the trade union.
A1 very profitable company
Industries such as the metalworkers, which are even in recession, will at least receive an agreement of 1.4 percent, and the retail sector also concluded with 2.5 percent. Telekom employees, on the other hand, are to be fobbed off with a one-off payment of 250 euros without an increase, although A1 recorded a pre-tax profit of almost one billion euros in the previous year
"We have already paid our fair share," says Bayer, referring to the many jobs that have been cut. In any case, negotiations will continue on Friday. If no agreement is reached, the representatives will meet again on Tuesday. "If there is no agreement, we will take further union action from Wednesday," Bayer announces. Strikes are also not ruled out.
Tough negotiations ahead
The Board of Management is not yet commenting on the ongoing negotiations. In the past, A1 bosses have repeatedly complained about the high wage costs. Further staff cuts are on the cards. The talks are likely to be difficult.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
