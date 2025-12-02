Woman tortured?
Styrian Perchten video shocks online
They trample over a dead mouse, kidnap and torture a young woman: the video of a Styrian Perchten troupe shocks the internet. Beyond the outrage, the question remains: are the atrocities real - or just an act?
A disturbing Instagram video from a Styrian Perchten association is currently causing a massive stir online. Hundreds of users are clicking and commenting - some are stunned. In the clip, darkly disguised Perchten creep through a forest as if they had stepped straight out of a horror movie. One throws a plastic barrel into a pond, another hurls an apparently dead mouse through the air and then brutally kicks it to the ground.
Then the scene turns to a young woman. A friend warns her that "the devil" is supposed to be around in the forest - seconds later, a Krampus jumps out of the thicket, grabs the victim and drags her away. The finale of the video is particularly violent: the woman lies motionless - unconscious or worse - on the forest floor while several Perchten beat her.
And what do the creators say?
The scenes are shocking for many users and immediately triggered a wave of reactions. The video has already had to be deleted on TikTok, but the film can still be seen on other platforms - much to the outrage of some users. There are comments under the clip in which users describe the action as "disrespectful" or "tasteless", while others celebrate the depiction. "Throwing dead animals around and soiling a pond with garbage, bravo", commented one outraged viewer.
The Instagram reel format meant that the content spread quickly, further fueling the debate. The "Krone" naturally asked the creators of the video what the content was all about. However, there was no response by the time this article was published.
