In fall 2026

First marathon around Lake Wörthersee is set!

Nachrichten
01.12.2025 08:00
The new marathon runs past the Pyramidenkogel and along Lake Wörthersee.
The new marathon runs past the Pyramidenkogel and along Lake Wörthersee.(Bild: Wörthersee Marathon)

A crystal-clear lake, the golden autumn sun and motivation that inspires and connects: The new Wörthersee Marathon will take place for the first time next year on September 27! The "Krone" has all the information.

The idea is as simple as it is spectacular - and the "Krone" is reporting on it in advance as a partner: Start and finish at the Klagenfurt lido - and in between, once around Carinthia's largest lake. The 42 kilometers of the new marathon run along the shores of Lake Wörthersee - because the lake is the perfect length for a marathon.

Shimmering turquoise water and glowing autumnal landscapes alternate with iconic (vacation) locations. Kathrin Widu and Dominik Konrad, managing directors of the Vienna City Marathon, promise that it will be an event for everyone. Together with Mario Theissl, who organizes the women's run in Velden, they are planning a programme that will appeal to far more than just professional athletes:

  • 42 kilometers: Marathon around Lake Wörthersee
  • Relay race with teams of two to ten people
  • 21 kilometers: Half marathon under the motto "The Wild Beauty - 21K"
  • Slow running or walking is also expressly welcome!
Once around the lake: 42 kilometers as a marathon. Or a half marathon from Klagenfurt to Velden ...
Once around the lake: 42 kilometers as a marathon. Or a half marathon from Klagenfurt to Velden - the runners decide for themselves.(Bild: Wörthersee Marathon)

Because "Run or Walk the Lake" offers "all active people the chance to experience Lake Wörthersee at their own pace", the organizers are pleased to say: "We are experiencing a new era of running enthusiasm and health awareness - driven by young people and especially women. The Wörthersee Marathon picks up on this development and focuses on the experience and the community!"

Postcard idyll at the Wörthersee Marathon
The first half of the new running event leads along the idyllic southern shore through Reifnitz and past the mighty Pyramidenkogel. The half marathon point awaits in Velden, in front of the famous Schlosshotel. The fast, flat north shore passage then opens up via Pörtschach and Krumpendorf. Finally, the route leads back to the finish in Klagenfurt's east bay, where cheers and applause await.

The new running event - which will take place on 27 September 2026 - is set to impress: "The Wörthersee Marathon will mobilize new target groups with its clear concept. We are contributing our expertise and our team to the new event," emphasizes Konrad. Interested parties can therefore look forward to a professional event - including hotel partnerships, Runner's Beach Club the day before and Medal Monday in cooperation with local businesses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Clara Milena Steiner
Clara Milena Steiner
