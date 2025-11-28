Surgery drama surrounding Caro (20)
“My child paid for her own death”
20-year-old Caro A. died after undergoing liposuction in a private clinic in Vienna. Now there is an exchange of blows over the revised expert opinion and a new lawsuit. Because Caro's mother finally wants closure.
December 1st marks the third anniversary of the tragic death of the 20-year-old law student. And the young woman's family is still unable to find closure.
The background: Caro A. died after undergoing liposuction in a private clinic in Vienna due to a lack of oxygen. The suspicion against the anaesthetist was that the monitoring of vital signs had not been carried out properly, as no ECG was used during the twilight sleep and the pulse oximetry was carried out on a fingertip with a gel nail.
A "Krone" report on the discontinuation of the investigation proceedings in the spring brought the expert to the scene. He clarified his initial opinion, so that the case was reopened. The accused anaesthetist objected to the new expert opinion: the expert was biased and there were doubts about the objectivity of the expert opinion.
"Nothing fits together. This is so agonizing"
"It makes my eyes black when I read this," says Caro's mother during her visit to the "Krone". She is relieved that the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office decided against the application to reject the expert - but still can't rest easy: "There are so many inconsistencies. Nothing fits together. It's so agonizing."
Anesthetist handed over 300 euros in cash before the operation
The mother had accompanied her daughter to the appointment three years ago, although she was anything but happy with her child's decision to have liposuction. She doesn't understand why the clinic doctor didn't advise her 63-kilo daughter against it: "Children don't listen to their parents about something like this, but they might listen to a doctor." She also doesn't understand why Caro had to hand over 300 euros in cash to the anesthetist on the day of the operation: "My child paid for her own death," she says.
Now also civil action against the anaesthetist
In addition to the ongoing criminal investigation, lawyer Sascha Flatz will now file a civil lawsuit against the anesthesiologist. Caro's mother: "We are concerned with justice and clarification. You can't close the case if you don't know what happened. We are at the end of our tether."
