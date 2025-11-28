Practice: McLaren duo faster than Verstappen

According to Bayer, no additional strategy poker

In the race on Sunday (17.00), tire sets may remain on the cars for a maximum of 25 laps for safety reasons, which is why the drivers have to come into the pits at least twice. However, Peter Bayer, CEO of Racing Bulls, does not expect any surprises in terms of strategy. "At the end of the day, we all work with the same mathematical models. The more you specify from the outside, the more similar the strategies become. The majority of the teams will come in at relatively similar intervals and change tires," predicted the Vorarlberg native on ORF.