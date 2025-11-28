Germany’s secret plan for war against Russia

Ailing infrastructure as a weak point

This premise reveals what is currently the major weakness of the plan: whereas during the Cold War, for example, highways were built specifically so that they could also serve as emergency runways, this is no longer the case. Tunnels and bridges are sometimes too narrow or too weak for military convoys to use. Germany's infrastructure is generally dilapidated: many highways and highway bridges are in urgent need of repair, and Germany's ports in the North and Baltic Seas would also have to be expanded at a cost of billions in order to meet NATO's requirements.