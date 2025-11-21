Neos in need of explanation
Pink Secretary General with “disastrous optics”
What they often and gladly criticized in the opposition, the Neos are now living in the government itself: Close followers are making careers in the ministries. Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr, for example, treats himself to a Secretary General in his department - a post that the Pinks used to criticize as an unnecessary "shadow minister".
"As soon as the Neos are in government, they throw their own convictions overboard faster than you can say 'post shenanigans'," criticizes Sigi Maurer, deputy leader of the Green Party and education spokesperson, to the "Krone" newspaper.
"For years, they were the loudest critics of the Secretaries General and even referred to them as shadow ministers. And now they are blithely filling these positions with their closest confidants without a competitive tender. They no longer even deny it. So much for the claim of political purity," says Maurer.
Largest government with the largest cabinets of all time
"Of course the best minds should work in the federal government, ideally the whole country would benefit from this. But if the largest government with the largest cabinets of all time still achieves so little, then that is an indictment. The optics are disastrous and I absolutely understand that people feel offended by this."
Wiederkehr describes Alexander Huber's tasks as Secretary General in a response to a question with lots of filler words: "Further development of strategic management and coordination of the administration, support for overarching cooperation and strengthening internal and external cooperation within the ministry."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
