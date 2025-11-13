Now the power struggle for Mahrer’s successor begins

Elisabeth Zehetner (ÖVP), State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, is also said to have been in the draw for the succession. However, she waves it off and defends the incumbent president: "I have known Harald Mahrer for many years and appreciate him for his integrity and drive. He has accepted the criticism, drawn swift conclusions and held out the prospect of reforms. As someone who knows the Chamber of Commerce, I know the great value this organization has for our companies and the location. I am convinced that Harald Mahrer has the creative power to convey this value." Zehetner does not come from the business world either, but was previously an employee of the Chamber. The current WKO Secretary General Jochen Danninger is also not an option, as he is not self-employed either.