All or nothing
Now the power struggle for Mahrer’s successor begins
Harald Mahrer's resignation as head of the Chamber of Commerce is imminent. Tyrolean Vice President Martha Schultz will automatically take over. However, she is only likely to be an interim solution and will soon be replaced.
As soon as the signs of President Harald Mahrer's rapid resignation become clearer, many names are already being put forward as possible successors. His Vice President Martha Schultz will automatically take over. The Vorarlberg Chamber President Karl-Heinz Kopf is therefore more likely to be off the table. Like Mahrer, he is also considered more of an "apparatchik" than an entrepreneur, as one insider puts it. The 68-year-old would not be a "reform president" or a sign of renewal.
Hummer and Thaler led the uprising
Upper Austrian President Doris Hummer and Tyrolean boss Barbara Thaler are also likely to be options. Both had already led the uprising against Mahrer before the crisis meeting called by him last Sunday.
However, the fact that they both belong to the group of provincial presidents whose salaries have risen by 50 to 60 percent this year speaks against them. They are therefore also under criticism and were involved in many of the decisions themselves. In addition, the two could lack power and assertiveness, as they lack the support of other important provinces.
Two camps in the Chamber of Commerce
There are apparently two opposing camps in the Chamber of Commerce: On the one hand, Mahrer's opponents, led by Hummer and Thaler. On the other side, Mahrer's previous supporters around the Vienna President Walter Ruck. Carinthia and Styria are also among them.
Elisabeth Zehetner (ÖVP), State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, is also said to have been in the draw for the succession. However, she waves it off and defends the incumbent president: "I have known Harald Mahrer for many years and appreciate him for his integrity and drive. He has accepted the criticism, drawn swift conclusions and held out the prospect of reforms. As someone who knows the Chamber of Commerce, I know the great value this organization has for our companies and the location. I am convinced that Harald Mahrer has the creative power to convey this value." Zehetner does not come from the business world either, but was previously an employee of the Chamber. The current WKO Secretary General Jochen Danninger is also not an option, as he is not self-employed either.
Styrian with outsider chances
Meanwhile, the Styrian vehicle and agricultural machinery dealer Philipp Gady could have an outside chance. He was Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce until the middle of the year and is regarded as an established and well-connected entrepreneur. The search for a new solution may take some time. A meeting of the provincial presidents will take place tomorrow, at which only the initial course will probably be set.
After all, a succession is not that easy to arrange. In the event of a resignation, Vice President Martha Schultz will automatically take over from Mahrer. However, she has already stated that she is not seeking the post. A permanent successor would have to be approved by the economic parliament. The Black Economic Association, which is dominant there, could merely nominate a person very soon who would then be the designated president.
Governors' initiative is not only well received
The fact that the powerful ÖVP provincial governors Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Thomas Stelzer opposed Mahrer on Wednesday is not appreciated by some in the chamber. Both also come from the ÖVP employees' association ÖAAB. There is also talk of "distractions from their own budget problems".
