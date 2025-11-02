Afghan woman not deported despite sham marriage

Women are not handed over to the Taliban

The currently unemployed young refugee must also be able to keep his wife, who does not speak a word of German. And what happens if the application for the residence permit is rejected after all? In fact, nothing! Because once the 25-year-old Afghan woman is here, she can no longer be deported. Unlike the first forced repatriation of a man after the Taliban seized power, women are not handed over to the radical Islamic regime.