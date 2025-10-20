Guest patients: Lower Austria now offers this secret deal

On Friday, Vienna's SPÖ City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker made a guest appearance on "ZIB 2". In his usual manner, he was not at a loss for words. For example, he said it was "extremely unappealing" to carry out the dispute over healthcare finances on the backs of the guest patients. And with regard to the ongoing dispute over the care of visiting patients, he said: "It is unacceptable that the federal capital has to shoulder the problems of the entire republic."