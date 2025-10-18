Rosenkranz imposes gender ban in parliament

"Ladies and Gentlemen" is the form of address that Austria's parliament will use again in future to invite visitors - and not "visitors" - to the open day on the occasion of the national holiday. And from now on, this form of address will also be used in the House as a general greeting and invitation. Just as the provincial governments in Lower Austria and Styria have done, a gender ban will now also be imposed in Parliament, i.e. the use of the internal I, colon, "Sternderl" and slash will be dispensed with in future when using the German language.

President sets the tone

"As a state institution, we have to adhere to the rules set out by the German Spelling Council, the only institution recognized by the state. And Parliament has also given itself a legal basis in the 2021 Women's Promotion Plan. I want people to simply stick to it and not invent their own language. Because real equality comes from education, fair opportunities and respect - not from punctuation marks," FPÖ National Council President Walter Rosenkranz explained to the "Krone" newspaper.