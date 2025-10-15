After 267 days
Vatican has decided: New archbishop for Vienna
The highest church office in Austria has been vacant since January. Now there is "white smoke" from Rome! Since this afternoon, the Foreign Ministry has had the official proposal of Pope Leo XIV. The name is still considered secret, but the current interim successor and former secretary of Archbishop Christoph Schönborn is considered the top favorite.
On his 80th birthday on January 22, the Pope accepted the resignation of Cardinal Christoph Schönborn. Since then, the most important church chair in the country has been vacant. The Vatican has now taken almost nine months - longer than ever before in recent church history.
Diplomat from the Holy See delivers name proposal
As the "Krone" has already reported, October is now the month of the decision. A few days ago, the General Assembly of World Bishops met in secret in Rome to decide on the successor to the Archbishop of Vienna, one of the most important dioceses in Europe.
Now, after 267 days, there is finally "white smoke" in Rome. The apostolic nuncio in Austria, Archbishop Dr. Pedro Lopez Quintana, as the diplomatic representative of the Holy See, ceremoniously handed over the proposal nodded off by Leo XIV at the Foreign Ministry in Vienna on Wednesday afternoon!
Federal government has right of veto
Why? The Federal Government is also informed about important church offices and even has a right of objection. However, politicians will probably not oppose the papal "lion". However, the name of Christoph Schönborn's successor is still shrouded in mystery. This is also because the official "Bollettino Vaticano", the bulletin for appointments, is still pending.
Christoph Schönborn celebrated his farewell in January - pictures of the mass:
However, according to the sparrows whistling from St. Stephen's Cathedral, the current interim successor, apostolic administrator Josef Grünwidl, is the top favorite. This means that Schönborn's ex-secretary could take over the top job with immediate effect.
Grünwidl was born on January 31, 1963 in Hollabrunn in Lower Austria and graduated from high school in his home parish. He then entered the Vienna seminary and studied theology at the University of Vienna. At the same time, he studied organ at the University of Music in Vienna. In 1988, he was ordained a priest by Cardinal Dr. Franz König.
Where the pastoral path began
His pastoral career began as a chaplain in St. Johann Nepomuk in Vienna. He later worked as curate of the Wiener Neustadt cathedral parish and as diocesan youth chaplain. From 1995 to 1998, he supported Cardinal Christoph Schönborn as his secretary and dedicated himself to the agendas of the archdiocese. This was followed by years as a pastor in various parishes. In January 2023, he was appointed Episcopal Vicar of the Vicariate South. Now he sits in the most important church chair in the country.
Peter Schipka, Secretary General of the Austrian Bishops' Conference, and the well-known TV priest Karl Wallner from Heiligenkreuz Abbey were also in the running to become archbishop. Now Rome has apparently opted for the most obvious solution.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
