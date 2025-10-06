“Waltraud” case: Investigation into social fraud!

The former hotel operator, who sees himself as a kind of "denier of the state", came up with the idea of changing his gender after receiving a letter about starting prison. The Viennese had sold counterfeit silver coins and served three months in prison. "I thought to myself: then I'll just go to a women's prison," he explains the reason for the gender change. For the 60-year-old married man with two children, one thing is clear: "Anyone who feels like a woman should give free rein to their feelings and register them as such."