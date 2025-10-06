Man became a woman
“Waltraud” case: Investigation into social fraud!
A bombshell in the "Waltraud" case: this is the man who had his name changed to a woman without a sex change and was allowed to retire early. Since then, half the country has been up in arms. Now the surprising turn of events: The Federal Criminal Police Office is investigating "Waltraud" on suspicion of benefit fraud.
This case turns gender politics on its head. As reported, ex-Rotlicht boss Walter changed his gender to female and could retire around four years earlier as a result. What's more, by changing his gender, he could now even serve a prison sentence in a women's prison.
The former hotel operator, who sees himself as a kind of "denier of the state", came up with the idea of changing his gender after receiving a letter about starting prison. The Viennese had sold counterfeit silver coins and served three months in prison. "I thought to myself: then I'll just go to a women's prison," he explains the reason for the gender change. For the 60-year-old married man with two children, one thing is clear: "Anyone who feels like a woman should give free rein to their feelings and register them as such."
The fact is in this case: Walter P. was officially made Waldtraud by the authorities. Experts took Waltraud's personal "tricky" situation and version seriously - he became a woman.
The waves are running high: 89 percent of users answered "NO" to the "Krone" question of the day alone - "Early retirement after gender change: is that fair?".
As far as pension insurance and her earlier retirement are concerned, Waltraud - a muscular man with hair all over his body, except on his head, which is bald - simply says: "No civil servant can judge how much of a woman I am. There might be a counter-opinion. But I stick to my guns: I am and remain a woman."
Meanwhile, alarm bells are ringing at the Ministry of the Interior. Minister Gerhard Karner has commissioned an investigation. "Waltraud" is currently being closely scrutinized. The Vienna City Council, as the competent personnel status authority, has been instructed to "review the expert opinion provided." Reason: "Based on the statements in the Kronenzeitung newspaper, it cannot be ruled out that it is a courtesy report and therefore a criminal offense."
But that's not all. The Federal Criminal Police Office is also investigating on suspicion of social fraud. "In Austria, it is not possible to change your gender just like that," says the Ministry of the Interior.
What remains of Waltraud's story at the end of the day: Will she serve her favorite story about her sentence in a men's prison or her favorite women's prison? The authorities are investigating ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
