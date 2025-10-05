Vorteilswelt
Dramatic findings

“Europe has forgotten its roots – and is paying the price”

Nachrichten
05.10.2025 11:55
Illegal immigrants in Burgenland (archive photo) - a Trojan horse was let into Europe, it was ...
Illegal immigrants in Burgenland (archive photo) - a Trojan horse was let into Europe, it was said years later.(Bild: P. Huber)

"Europe has forgotten its Christian-Jewish roots - and is now paying the price." The Vice President of the Jewish Community finds clear words in a recent statement. He emphasizes that he is speaking for himself and not for the IKG.

"While radical forces from outside are penetrating unhindered, our society is being weakened internally by the extreme left, naive liberalism and the Woke ideology."

A dramatic finding by Michael Galibov, Vice President of the Jewish Community (IKG). Galibov, who was born in Vienna in 1980, recorded his thoughts in the current issue of the Jewish magazine "Jachad" and spoke to the "Krone" about them. 

Michael Galibov is also co-founder of the Trialog Institute for "intercultural encounters".
Michael Galibov is also co-founder of the Trialog Institute for "intercultural encounters".(Bild: Privat / IKG)
In addition to the Gaza conflict, he also refers to the recent attacks on Jews in England and France. And to the sometimes unbridled immigration from foreign cultures. "What generations have fought for: Security, identity, tradition, culture, Jewish life - and our family values" are in danger. Conclusion: "The Christian-Jewish culture that has grown over centuries is falling apart."

"Trojan horse" and "gates of tolerance"
A historical mistake was made in 2015: The gates of tolerance had been opened too wide - "allowing the Trojan horse into Europe". Integration is failing, tensions are increasing, social benefits are tearing large holes in the budget, and anti-Semitism and hatred of Jews are growing.

The consequences: overcrowded accommodation, cultural conflicts, the values of the Western world trampled underfoot. At the same time, more and more locals felt alienated in their own country. Especially in various districts of Vienna. Galibov: "Europe is being weakened by the uncontrolled influx of radical forces and by self-destruction at home. Where people claim to be fighting for freedom and justice, they are actually supporting the enemies of these values - and making themselves accomplices of terrorists." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Erich Vogl
Erich Vogl
