“Europe has forgotten its roots – and is paying the price”

The consequences: overcrowded accommodation, cultural conflicts, the values of the Western world trampled underfoot. At the same time, more and more locals felt alienated in their own country. Especially in various districts of Vienna. Galibov: "Europe is being weakened by the uncontrolled influx of radical forces and by self-destruction at home. Where people claim to be fighting for freedom and justice, they are actually supporting the enemies of these values - and making themselves accomplices of terrorists."