Further investigations against boys from the Anna case

Tightening of the sexual criminal law

During the two-day trial in Vienna's regional court last week for sexual assault and violation of the sexual self-determination of a 12-year-old girl, the second case was not an issue at all - at least in the public parts of the trial. The acquittals, against which the prosecution filed an appeal for annulment on the instructions of the ministry, caused a stir throughout the country and have had an impact on politics. The sexual criminal law is to be tightened.