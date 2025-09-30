Twelve-year-old girl again
Further investigations against boys from the Anna case
Following the controversial acquittals in the Anna case, the Vienna public prosecutor's office has confirmed that several of the ten accused boys who left court unpunished on Friday are under investigation: Again, it is about sexual offenses against a twelve-year-old victim.
The fact that another girl may have fallen victim to the gang of boys from Antonspark has been making the rounds for some time. "Puls 4" reported on another shocking case before the summer.
Parallels in content to the Anna case
The Vienna public prosecutor's office has now confirmed in response to an inquiry from the Krone: "We can confirm that several of the accused are also named as defendants in another case," it says. Again, it is about alleged sexual offenses against a twelve-year-old child. Apparently there are parallels to the Anna case.
Investigation proceedings are ongoing
According to reports, more than half of the adolescents and young men acquitted on Friday are also involved in the new case and have been named as suspects. "We are currently investigating the case," said the public prosecutor's office, keeping a low profile on this and other details. Also to protect the victim in the best possible way.
Tightening of the sexual criminal law
During the two-day trial in Vienna's regional court last week for sexual assault and violation of the sexual self-determination of a 12-year-old girl, the second case was not an issue at all - at least in the public parts of the trial. The acquittals, against which the prosecution filed an appeal for annulment on the instructions of the ministry, caused a stir throughout the country and have had an impact on politics. The sexual criminal law is to be tightened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.