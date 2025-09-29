New airport rules
Fingerprints and photos against social fraud
In future, every border crossing will leave a digital fingerprint: the new hypermodern control system for all third-country nationals and non-EU citizens heralds the end of the usual stamp in passports. This should make asylum and social welfare fraud history.
Entry-Exit-System, or EES for short, is the new magic word in the fight against abuse: this ultra-modern technology will replace the previous stamping of passports at airports and replace it with complete digital registration. And in just two weeks' time.
"This will be a real game changer," assures Airport Director Günther Ofner. "We are talking about a technology that will not only massively improve security, but also efficiency. In future, every entry and exit process will be documented, verifiable and traceable." The systems for this have already been installed in Schwechat and will go into operation on October 12.
There will initially be a six-month trial phase, after which every border crossing will be recorded 100 percent.
The new system is another important step towards effective border control in order to increase the search pressure.
ÖVP Innenminister Gerhard Karner
Bild: Eva Manhart
End to illegal home leave for asylum seekers
Further advantages: The automated gates will shorten waiting times, and identity fraud and visa overstays will be exposed immediately in future. New doors will also open in the fight against social fraud. For example, people who are registered as asylum seekers in Austria but secretly travel abroad illegally on home leave and continue to collect benefits have often gone undetected until now. The new digital checks will put an end to this.
However, nothing will change for EU citizens, who will travel as usual with a passport or ID card. On the other hand, a new era is beginning for visitors from countries such as the USA, UK or Turkey. In future, every border crossing will leave a digital footprint. "This will give the Schengen borders a memory," says Ofner. This will help to raise transparency and security to a whole new level.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.