DNA test clears up mystery
Swapped as babies, found after 35 years
What began as a vague suspicion became a shocking truth for two women from Styria: they were switched after giving birth at Graz University Hospital. After 35 years, they found each other. The "Krone" knows the whole story.
At the age of 22, Doris Grünwald from Styria found out by chance that her parents could not be her biological parents. However, the search for a second family was unsuccessful for years - until now! When the young mother Jessica starts to wonder about her son's illness and an inconsistency in the mother-child passport, the two of them are brought together.
A cautious contact, a photo - and suddenly nothing is as it was. The similarities are obvious, the suspicion is overwhelming. But it was the genetic test this week that proved in black and white that the two families had not raised their biological children for 35 years. "It's beyond imagination," says Jessica's mother.
But how do you meet, how do you talk to each other when the unimaginable, the unbelievable brings two families together? The "Krone" was there for their first meeting. Read here how it went, how this unbelievable mix-up came about and how the families are now living with the truth. Plus: lots of touching pictures of the families getting to know each other.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
