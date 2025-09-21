The secret of the flow of guest patients

Vienna naturally takes a different view. "In our view, each province is responsible for providing healthcare to its own population," says Moritz Dragosits, Deputy Head of Department at MA24, the Department for Strategic Healthcare in Vienna, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "As a province, we are responsible for the hospitals. And the hospitals are regulated by the Hospitals and Health Resorts Act, which sets out how hospitals are run, who is responsible and issues like that."