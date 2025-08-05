BJMINING cloud mining enters a period of growth

In July 2025, the US Congress passed a series of legislation supporting digital assets, a milestone dubbed „Crypto Week“ by the industry. This series of measures directly boosted market confidence, sending Bitcoin prices soaring to a record high, exceeding $120,000. Mainstream financial institutions and investors flocked to the market. This policy dividend, coupled with rising prices, injected strong momentum into the crypto ecosystem and accelerated the explosive growth of the cloud mining industry.
Against this backdrop, BJMINING, the world‘s leading green cloud mining platform, has become the preferred platform for many investors to invest in the new Bitcoin cycle with its technological, security and profitability advantages.
Favorable policies and market breakthroughs push Bitcoin to new heights
According to reports from authoritative media outlets such as Barron‘s and Reuters, Bitcoin‘s current price remains stable at over $120,000, a nearly 90% increase since the beginning of the year. This is driven not only by the continued influx of institutional funds, but also by a historic shift in US policy. The advancement of bills such as the „Stablecoin Payment and Clearing Act“ and the „Digital Asset Market Structure Act“ is further integrating Bitcoin with traditional finance, significantly enhancing its trading scenarios and legitimacy.
Furthermore, the Bitcoin mining industry itself is changing. Market demand for „green energy + efficient mining“ is growing stronger. At this time, the BJMINING platform, which relies on clean energy, is undoubtedly entering a golden period of development.
BJMINING Platform Features
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the UK, BJMINING has deployed large-scale renewable energy mining farms in Iceland, Texas, Kazakhstan, and other locations. The platform adheres to the „zero threshold, zero maintenance, zero hardware“ philosophy, allowing users around the world to easily participate in mining and earn passive income.
The platform‘s core advantages include:
Contract Profit Example：
WhatsMiner M50S+: $100 investment, 2-day term, total return: $106
WhatsMiner M60S++: $600 investment, 7-day term, total return: $652.50
Avalon Miner A1566: $1,200 investment, 15-day term, total return: $1,434
WhatsMiner M66S+: $5,800 investment, 30-day term, total return: $8,410
Antminer L7: $12,000 investment, 40-day term, total return: $20,160
Antminer S21e XP Hyd: $27,000 investment, 45-day term, total return: $48,870
All contracts are activated with one click, settled daily, and coins can be freely withdrawn, truly realizing mining automation and daily income.
Environmentally friendly mining becomes a new trend, BJMINING promotes the standardization of green computing power
While traditional Bitcoin mining is controversial due to its carbon emissions, BJMINING has fully embraced a green transformation. All of the platform‘s data centers utilize clean energy sources such as hydropower, wind power, and solar power, promoting the integration of decentralized computing power and environmental protection, and supporting the global „carbon neutrality“ initiative.
In addition, BJMINING has obtained multiple international compliance certifications. User asset security, profit distribution, and capital flow can all be transparently traced to protect the legitimate rights and interests of global users.
Conclusion
With Bitcoin currently reaching new all-time highs, it‘s the perfect time to capitalize on the benefits of cloud mining. Leveraging its global deployment, intelligent computing power, security and transparency, and green energy, BJMINING has become an effective tool for digital asset investors to earn daily returns and realize wealth appreciation. Whether you are a crypto novice or a veteran investor, join BJMINING and truly realize the asset growth path of „daily arrival“ from the Bitcoin rising cycle.
For more information, please visit the official website: https://bjmining.com
Contact: info@bjmining.com