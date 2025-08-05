Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Daily profit of $8,510

BJMINING cloud mining enters a period of growth

Viral
05.08.2025 09:59
Bezahlte Anzeige
(Bild: BJ Mining)

In July 2025, the US Congress passed a series of legislation supporting digital assets, a milestone dubbed „Crypto Week“ by the industry. This series of measures directly boosted market confidence, sending Bitcoin prices soaring to a record high, exceeding $120,000. Mainstream financial institutions and investors flocked to the market. This policy dividend, coupled with rising prices, injected strong momentum into the crypto ecosystem and accelerated the explosive growth of the cloud mining industry.

Against this backdrop, BJMINING, the world‘s leading green cloud mining platform, has become the preferred platform for many investors to invest in the new Bitcoin cycle with its technological, security and profitability advantages.

Favorable policies and market breakthroughs push Bitcoin to new heights 
According to reports from authoritative media outlets such as Barron‘s and Reuters, Bitcoin‘s current price remains stable at over $120,000, a nearly 90% increase since the beginning of the year. This is driven not only by the continued influx of institutional funds, but also by a historic shift in US policy. The advancement of bills such as the „Stablecoin Payment and Clearing Act“ and the „Digital Asset Market Structure Act“ is further integrating Bitcoin with traditional finance, significantly enhancing its trading scenarios and legitimacy.

Furthermore, the Bitcoin mining industry itself is changing. Market demand for „green energy + efficient mining“ is growing stronger. At this time, the BJMINING platform, which relies on clean energy, is undoubtedly entering a golden period of development.

BJMINING Platform Features 
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the UK, BJMINING has deployed large-scale renewable energy mining farms in Iceland, Texas, Kazakhstan, and other locations. The platform adheres to the „zero threshold, zero maintenance, zero hardware“ philosophy, allowing users around the world to easily participate in mining and earn passive income.

The platform‘s core advantages include:

  • Sign up and receive a $15 bonus for new users, and experience cloud mining services for free

  • No mining equipment is required, just one click to start the contract and automatically settle profits within 24 hours

  • AI intelligent scheduling + green energy, computing power online rate reaches 99.9%

  • McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual security protection, insured by AIG

  • There are no hidden fees for profits, the contract structure is transparent, and the profit chain is traceable

  • Flexible deposit and withdrawal in multiple currencies: support BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, XRP, etc.

  • Promotion rebate mechanism: 3% for direct promotion, 2% for indirect promotion, unlimited profit expansion

Contract Profit Example：

WhatsMiner M50S+: $100 investment, 2-day term, total return: $106

WhatsMiner M60S++: $600 investment, 7-day term, total return: $652.50

Avalon Miner A1566: $1,200 investment, 15-day term, total return: $1,434

WhatsMiner M66S+: $5,800 investment, 30-day term, total return: $8,410

Antminer L7: $12,000 investment, 40-day term, total return: $20,160

Antminer S21e XP Hyd: $27,000 investment, 45-day term, total return: $48,870

All contracts are activated with one click, settled daily, and coins can be freely withdrawn, truly realizing mining automation and daily income.

(Bild: BJ Mining)

Environmentally friendly mining becomes a new trend, BJMINING promotes the standardization of green computing power 
While traditional Bitcoin mining is controversial due to its carbon emissions, BJMINING has fully embraced a green transformation. All of the platform‘s data centers utilize clean energy sources such as hydropower, wind power, and solar power, promoting the integration of decentralized computing power and environmental protection, and supporting the global „carbon neutrality“ initiative.

In addition, BJMINING has obtained multiple international compliance certifications. User asset security, profit distribution, and capital flow can all be transparently traced to protect the legitimate rights and interests of global users.

Conclusion 
With Bitcoin currently reaching new all-time highs, it‘s the perfect time to capitalize on the benefits of cloud mining. Leveraging its global deployment, intelligent computing power, security and transparency, and green energy, BJMINING has become an effective tool for digital asset investors to earn daily returns and realize wealth appreciation. Whether you are a crypto novice or a veteran investor, join BJMINING and truly realize the asset growth path of „daily arrival“ from the Bitcoin rising cycle.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://bjmining.com
Contact: info@bjmining.com

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading

krone.tv

Katy Perry wagt sich bei Auftritten mehrmals in die Lüfte – auf einem Schmetterling reitend aber ...
Bei Konzerteinlage
Katy Perry stürzt fast mit Riesenschmetterling ab
Cop-Cam-Video zeigt:
Held zieht Mann aus brennendem Wrack
Alles nur Fake!
Nach „Panda-Hunden“: Zoo malt Esel wie Zebra an
Beni Hafner alias Oimara sorgte mit „Wackelkontakt“ für einen Hit in den Skihütten.
Krone Plus Logo
Abgehen zu Möbelstück
„Ich wusste sofort, dass dieses Lied ein Hit wird“
Der Pilot sitzt derzeit mit einer Kaution von 3500 Dollar in Haft und muss sich wegen ...
Kurz vor Abflug
Pilot wollte betrunken ins Cockpit: Festnahme!
Newsletter
Top-3

Gelesen

Kommentiert
Medien
Filzmaier läuft nun mit Marathonfrau durchs Leben
218.950 mal gelesen
Marathonläuferin Carola Bendl und Politikwissenschafter Peter Filzmaier
Salzburg
Mega-Stau in den Süden war zig Kilometer lang
159.815 mal gelesen
Autofahrer mussten am Samstag viel Geduld mitbringen ...
Wirtschaft
Rauch umgeht mit 0,5-Liter-Kartons Einwegpfand
135.835 mal gelesen
Versehen mit großer „Ohne Pfand“-Aufschrift könnten die Tetrapaks zur Alternative werden für ...
Salzburg
Hausbesitzer (66) bleibt auf freiem Fuß
2285 mal kommentiert
Polizei befragte Passanten nahe des Tatortes in Salzburg-Gnigl.
Wirtschaft
Rauch umgeht mit 0,5-Liter-Kartons Einwegpfand
883 mal kommentiert
Versehen mit großer „Ohne Pfand“-Aufschrift könnten die Tetrapaks zur Alternative werden für ...
Wien
Erste Messerattacke in neuer Waffenverbotszone
881 mal kommentiert
Die Polizei hat im Bereich Yppenplatz schon Stellung bezogen, die Attacke konnte man trotzdem ...
Mehr Viral
Daily profit of $8,510
BJMINING cloud mining enters a period of growth
PAXMINING
Die erfolgreichste Krypto-Cloud-Mining-Plattform
Täglich 7.300 $
Warum Krypto-Investoren zu BJMINING strömen
Wiener trotzte Quallen
41 km Schwimmen: Köberls Kraftakt im Nordkanal
Riesiges Loch in Nase
Horror-Crash in der Luft! Geier knallte in Airbus
Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf