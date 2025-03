Antonio on horror crash: “Almost died”

No memory

The striker could not remember the accident. "The police came and when they found me, I was lying between the two seats. I wasn't actually in the driver's seat. They said it looked like I had tried to climb out of the window. But because my leg was so badly broken, the pain probably stopped me. I can't remember anything, which is strange because the whole time I was told I was awake and talking to everyone - the police and the person who found me," Antonio went on to explain.