Orientation classes for refugee children now fixed

"Krone": Mr. Shetty, you are Austria's youngest club chairman. How does it feel to be the new one?

Yannick Shetty: Good. I feel very much at home among the club chairmen. There is a very good basis for discussion between Philip Kucher, August Wöginger and myself. We fit together well, although we are very different, and have created a good common basis in a familiar setting. Apart from that, a lot of things are still new to me. After all, I took on the job unexpectedly.