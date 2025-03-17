This is how much the Austria stadium is worth to the City of Vienna!

The stadium was valued at 42.3 million euros, according to the office of City Councillor for Sport Peter Hacker. After deduction of eligible subsidies from the construction, the purchase price will amount to 39.4 million euros (excluding land transfer tax, please note). The rent was also quantified. Accordingly, Austria must transfer 1.4 million euros annually to the city for the use of the stadium. Hacker informed the members of the provincial sports council about the current status on Monday. The plan met with broad approval from the committee, it was subsequently reported. There were no votes against. The next steps have already been decided: The takeover of the stadium is to be decided by the Vienna City Council on April 23.