Wifo boss: savings plan for the entire government period

Another year of recession possible

The three-party coalition wants to save 6.3 billion euros in 2025 and 8.7 billion euros in 2026. At the same time, however, measures are also needed to stimulate the economy, according to Felbermayr. After all, 2025 could be another year of recession. We therefore need to explain now how we intend to improve the location in the coming years. "Better prospects should then also make it possible to invest more again," said the economist. He questioned whether projects such as retaining elements of the abolished educational leave will be affordable.