Young cancer patient with shoulder from 3D printer

Operation lasting several hours

The teenager's shoulder, including the shoulder blade and shoulder joint, had to be removed in an operation lasting several hours. A 3D implant was inserted instead. "From a medical point of view, this is not really a major innovation. But this time, Gwladys' bone was reconstructed down to the smallest detail and fitted perfectly," explains the primary surgeon. The complex process was only possible thanks to seamless collaboration between experts in engineering, biomechanics and medicine.