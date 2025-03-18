75 Euro starting credit
Summer can come with American Express Gold
With its numerous benefits and discounts, the American Express Gold Card is one of the best credit cards in the world. When shopping online, at your favorite restaurant or at the supermarket - your American Express Gold Card accompanies you in every situation. As soon as you use your card, you will be rewarded with valuable Membership Rewards® points. You always have the freedom to use your points in the way that suits you best!
The American Express Gold Card is now available for a monthly fee of 16 euros and offers a comprehensive package of benefits. In addition, two additional Gold Card cards for family, friends or partners are included free of charge, so that your loved ones can also benefit from the numerous advantages.
All-round protection and care when traveling
The comprehensive insurance package, which includes travel cancellation insurance and foreign travel health insurance, is definitely worth highlighting. Two essential insurance benefits that you should not do without when traveling at home or abroad - and which make your American Express Gold Card the ideal travel companion during your vacation.
Another highlight is the Gold Sixt Card membership, which gives cardholders a discount of up to 10 percent on car rentals with the car rental company SIXT. Perfect for business and leisure travel!
Exclusive access to the Vienna Lounge
Travelers waiting for their departure or transfer in Vienna-Schwechat can also enjoy a very special treat with the American Express Gold Card immediately after the security check: cardholders have access to the exclusive Vienna Lounge at no extra cost, which covers around 2,500 m² and leaves nothing to be desired from 4.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Elegant furnishings with design elements from the Viennese school, comfortable and high-quality furniture and a panoramic view of the apron create a bright and pleasant ambience. Shower facilities, relaxation rooms and even a separate large meeting room with a view of the apron offer useful services for travelers. The renowned catering company Donhauser provides delicious cuisine.
Even more benefits with the American Express Platinum Card
For even more luxury and exclusive benefits, the American Express Platinum Card also offers worldwide lounge access, an annual 360-euro gourmet credit, a 180-euro entertainment credit and upgrades on hotels and rental cars.
You also benefit from a comprehensive insurance package and an increased welcome bonus.
Collect points and redeem them flexibly
The Membership Rewards® program of your Amex Gold Card is also indispensable. Similar to the Amex Platinum Card, you also receive one point in the Membership Rewards program for every euro you spend. You can use the points you collect to earn rewards, book trips or transfer points. To start with, you will even be credited with 15,000 Membership Rewards® points worth 75 euros. (As of March 2025, with aturnover of 1,000 euros in the first 3 months after receiving the card)
Convenient, secure & contactless payment
With the American Express Gold Card, you can pay quickly and securely - even without a PIN for amounts under 50 euros. Over 66 million acceptance points worldwide, including supermarkets, drugstores, petrol stations and online stores, make it easy to use. Whether at the Italian restaurant around the corner or when shopping online - your Gold Card can be used anywhere. Another exclusive plus: American Express personal service is available around the clock by telephone. Whether you have questions about billing or emergencies abroad - a professional service team is always at your disposal.
These and many other advantages make the Gold Card your reliable companion. Apply for your American Express Gold Card right here and enjoy numerous other benefits in addition to the comprehensive travel protection package!
