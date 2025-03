“We will not play in this league”

Missing the point is the word that Bischofshofen boss Patrick Reiter uses to describe the planned reform of the regional soccer leagues. "The mandate of the working group was that a reform should result in a demographically balanced league that is more permeable and attractive from a sporting point of view," he states. He does not see a single point fulfilled in the proposals currently being drawn up, which will be discussed again in two weeks' time. "It's about a sustainable and measurable improvement through a new product. Even with four leagues, this is not a given," he emphasizes.