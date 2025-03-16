Out in the quarterfinals
Despite world record: 99ers now in the valley of tears
Out, out! The ice hockey cracks of the Graz99ers lost an - almost epic - quarter-final series of the ICEHL against the Black Wings from Linz in the end with 3:4. The "Steirerkrone" was there live at the seventh match in Linz - which set a world record.
Hundreds of fans were already standing in front of the entrance gates an hour before admission to the Linz cauldron. The decisive seventh game in the quarter-finals was sold out within less than an hour on Friday evening. As soon as the gates opened, the visitors rushed in like a post-Christmas sale in a shopping center. Everyone wanted to get the best standing room. The ice rink was literally bursting at the seams with 4865 fans.
However, the team from Graz caused plenty of discussion in the arena shortly before the first face-off. Both on social media and in the match report, the 99ers named Jonas Gunnarsson as goalie. However, Nico Wieser was surprisingly in goal. The mind game was covered by the rules. The match report is entered one hour before kick-off. The starting players registered shortly before kick-off are relevant. You have to be creative in the play-offs, where all the tricks are used.
Cold shower
Nevertheless, the 99ers were caught out cold. While Marcus Vela was in the cool box, Kristler scored in the powerplay after two minutes to give Linz the lead. They were clearly better in the game in the first period. However, they were unable to capitalize on this. Graz's answer? It was a long time coming! In minute 24, Casey Bailey took heart and surprised Black Wings goalie Tirronen to equalize. It came practically out of nowhere, but with an all the more powerful shot.
But it seemed like an initial spark for the 99ers. They took control of the game. But they were also in luck when Söllinger only hit the bar (29'). On the counter-attack, Lukas Kainz hit the puck against the crossbar. However, the hundred or so fans who had made the journey were still able to celebrate: After a sugar pass from Bailey, Stephen Harper tapped the puck into the short corner to give the 99ers the lead.
It's hard to find the right words. An unbelievable series in which everyone deserved to progress. We made one more mistake and have to congratulate Linz.
99ers-Routinier Michael Schiechl
But the goal was not to open the door to the semi-finals. With 3:22 minutes remaining, St-Amant equalized with his seventh goal in as many games. And the game, how could it be otherwise, went into overtime for a sixth time in a row. A new world record in ice hockey! It went back and forth in the extra period, with both teams often having the decision on their hands. However, Fortuna was also on their side. In minute 77, Stuart scored right into the heart of the 99ers after a poke-in. At 20:22 on the dot, all the dams in Upper Austria broke and it was official: the home side sent the 99ers on an early vacation with a 3:2 win in extra time.
"One mistake too many"
But that was not the end of the drama, as the referees watched the goal closely on video. When he gave the goal, a second wave of cheers from the Linz fans swept through the arena - the end of the 99ers' season was finally sealed. "It's hard to find the right words," said Michi Schiechl. "An unbelievable series in which everyone deserved to progress. We made one more mistake and have to congratulate Linz. We didn't do badly this year, but unfortunately it wasn't enough. Now we have to prepare for next season."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.