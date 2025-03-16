Despite world record: 99ers now in the valley of tears

But the goal was not to open the door to the semi-finals. With 3:22 minutes remaining, St-Amant equalized with his seventh goal in as many games. And the game, how could it be otherwise, went into overtime for a sixth time in a row. A new world record in ice hockey! It went back and forth in the extra period, with both teams often having the decision on their hands. However, Fortuna was also on their side. In minute 77, Stuart scored right into the heart of the 99ers after a poke-in. At 20:22 on the dot, all the dams in Upper Austria broke and it was official: the home side sent the 99ers on an early vacation with a 3:2 win in extra time.