Fuss about FPÖ advertising in Turkish media

Only around one in two Viennese are allowed to go to the polls at the end of April. However, many naturalized immigrants are among those eligible to vote - a large proportion from Turkey. The SPÖ has long since discovered this group as a constituency. The Vienna Greens have recently fallen out with members of Turkish origin. Now, however, the Viennese FPÖ is also said to be courting this large group of voters. Profil" reports on FPÖ advertisements in Turkish newspapers.