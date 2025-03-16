Before the Vienna elections
Fuss about FPÖ advertising in Turkish media
Is the Vienna FPÖ courting Turkish voters? Advertisements suggest so. There is criticism from the ÖVP, the FPÖ speaks of a hoax.
Only around one in two Viennese are allowed to go to the polls at the end of April. However, many naturalized immigrants are among those eligible to vote - a large proportion from Turkey. The SPÖ has long since discovered this group as a constituency. The Vienna Greens have recently fallen out with members of Turkish origin. Now, however, the Viennese FPÖ is also said to be courting this large group of voters. Profil" reports on FPÖ advertisements in Turkish newspapers.
The outcry was not long in coming: the ÖVP speaks of a "betrayal of its own electorate". The closeness to the ATIB and thus to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also annoyed the People's Party. ÖVP local councillor Caroline Hungerländer: "Political Islam is dangerous. The FPÖ is bringing this danger into the Vienna City Council. Because one thing is clear: whoever brings votes must also be represented."
The Turkish online portal "Avusturya Gündemi" advertised for the FPÖ in a Facebook post:
Nepp: Wasn't at fast-breaking
Accusations that FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp was even invited to a fast-breaking event are strongly rejected by the Blue Party. Nepp had attended the 133 Award in Vienna City Hall on the evening in question and had been in Simmering for television recordings with the ORF, a spokesperson told the "Krone".
And who placed the advertisements? - "That's a pure hoax. The advertisements were not placed by us or in our name," said the FPÖ. The Freedom Party suspects that it was an entrepreneur "who wanted to support us". The FPÖ would continue to fight against political Islam, but would also stand up for immigrants "who have integrated here and work hard", the statement continues.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
