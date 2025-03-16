Out for official acquaintance:
Fraud in the Waldviertel and in Styria: Fraudster made a name for himself by swindling a tractor and a forestry trailer. Now the handcuffs have clicked for the 22-year-old, who already has a criminal record.
A complaint from a forestry machinery dealer set the ball rolling and put an end to a fraudster: a 22-year-old from the southern Styrian district of Leibnitz had scammed a tractor and a forestry trailer in exchange for a forged payment confirmation. The part-time farmer with a criminal record hid his loot in a wooded area in the Styrian district of Weiz.
250,000 euro high bills
The backstory: The man used the forged documents to buy a new tractor worth 150,000 euros in the district of Zwettl. He had previously "bought" a forestry trailer worth 100,000 euros, which had also been handed over after the down payment confirmation. The forestry machinery dealer later filed a complaint.
Police are investigating whether there are other cases
During the investigation, the case in the Zwettl district also came to light. Law enforcement officers arrested the 22-year-old part-time farmer. During questioning, he stated that he had needed the devices for his own use. The police are now investigating whether there are any other cases of fraud committed by the man known to the police. Information is requested. The young Styrian was sent to Graz-Jakomini prison.
