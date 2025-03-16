Police are investigating whether there are other cases

During the investigation, the case in the Zwettl district also came to light. Law enforcement officers arrested the 22-year-old part-time farmer. During questioning, he stated that he had needed the devices for his own use. The police are now investigating whether there are any other cases of fraud committed by the man known to the police. Information is requested. The young Styrian was sent to Graz-Jakomini prison.