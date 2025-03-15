5:0 against Kufstein
The Rothosen made a furious start to the spring
FC Dornbirn got off to a flying start to the second half of the Regionalliga West season with a 5-0 home win against Kufstein! New signing Thiago Bahiense scored twice and top scorer Tamas Herbaly even bagged a hat-trick.
"A perfect start!" said Dornbirn coach Eric Orie after his team's 5:0 home win against Kufstein, in which the Messestadt side gave the Tyroleans no chance. And got off to a furious start. The visitors' goal was scored in the very first minute and after just under a quarter of an hour the Red Shirts were 3:0 in front. That was clearly too quick for the Kufsteiners. New signing Thiago Bahiense scored his first two goals, much to the delight of his coach. "He didn't score anything in preparation, now he's scored twice. But I prefer it that way!" laughed Orie. Striker Tamas Herbaly scored the remaining three goals and now has 18 (!) for the season. "After the 5:0, we were a bit idle, but that's normal," said Orie, summing up the second - less spectacular - half. And the visitors? They managed to get one shot on target in stoppage time, but nothing more.
"I didn't know it, but I sensed that we were in a good mood," said Orie after the successful spring debut, which saw the Rothosen move closer to third place in the table thanks to the shooting assistance from Lauterach. "We worked really hard in the winter preparations. We adapted our game plan perfectly to the quality of our squad. And that seems to have worked perfectly. It's impressive how the players have implemented everything."
A perfect start for the team from Dornbirn, who want to present themselves just as strongly for the rest of the spring. "Hopefully without the fluctuations from the fall," said the FCD coach, "but I'm confident. We are now an even better unit. And the win has given us a lot of momentum right away - of course we want to take that to the next game in Bischofshofen!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.