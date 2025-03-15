The Rothosen made a furious start to the spring

"A perfect start!" said Dornbirn coach Eric Orie after his team's 5:0 home win against Kufstein, in which the Messestadt side gave the Tyroleans no chance. And got off to a furious start. The visitors' goal was scored in the very first minute and after just under a quarter of an hour the Red Shirts were 3:0 in front. That was clearly too quick for the Kufsteiners. New signing Thiago Bahiense scored his first two goals, much to the delight of his coach. "He didn't score anything in preparation, now he's scored twice. But I prefer it that way!" laughed Orie. Striker Tamas Herbaly scored the remaining three goals and now has 18 (!) for the season. "After the 5:0, we were a bit idle, but that's normal," said Orie, summing up the second - less spectacular - half. And the visitors? They managed to get one shot on target in stoppage time, but nothing more.