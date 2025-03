One week before the election: The new political barometer

FPÖ: No connection to Vienna

For about a month, things looked good with a blue "People's Chancellor". However, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl failed in the final stages and returned the task of forming a government to the Federal President. For Styria, a blue-black coalition at federal level would have had many advantages: the liberal state governor Mario Kunasek would have had a direct line to the chancellor's office, especially when it came to hot topics such as the expansion of the A9 motorway or the construction of a national stadium in or near Graz. As it is, however, the head of the province lacks a contact person in Vienna and has to make do with sending a list of demands over the Semmering.