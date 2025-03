Meinl-Reisinger reacts to Kickl: “Absurd”

"Kickl's understanding of neutrality is completely absurd"

On her way back to Austria from Ukraine, the Minister announced via a spokesperson: "Anyone who supports Ukraine in its fight for freedom secures peace and strengthens security in Austria. Kickl's understanding of neutrality is completely absurd and does not correspond at all to what is written in the Austrian constitution," it said. "It is clear to everyone that the trip to Kyiv is about European security and thus Austria's very own interests."