Straka not far from the top

Record set

Meanwhile, American Justin Thomas equaled the course record set by Tom Hoge in 2023 with a round of 62 after a 78 at the start. Thomas set a new record with eleven birdies in one round, which was only marred by a bogey on the 18th hole, where his second shot landed in the water. "That was certainly one of the best rounds I've ever played," said the two-time winner of the PGA Championship afterwards.