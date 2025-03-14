ICE Hockey League
KAC in the semi-finals, Linz against Graz goes to game 7
The KAC is in the semi-final series of the ICE Hockey League. Austria's ice hockey record champions won the quarter-final against Pustertal 4-2 after a 3-1 win in Bruneck.
The opponent will be determined on Sunday. The Black Wings Linz forced a seventh game with a 4:3 n.V. at the Graz99ers. The season is over for VSV. The Villach team lost 4-2 at home to HCB Südtirol and the series 4-2. Bolzano will face champions Salzburg in the semi-finals.
The Black Wings were allowed to celebrate after the fifth overtime in the series against Graz. In front of their own crowd, the chance of promotion is alive. The Linzers scored first in Graz. Defenseman Ian Scheid (14th) scored after a quick counter-attack after the home side had found two good opportunities through Paul Huber. Goalkeeper Rasmus Tirronen initially denied the Styrians an equalizer. The pressure on Linz's goal then increased significantly in the middle third. Stephen Harper scored another metal before Marcus Vela (37) managed the deserved equalizer.
Graz finally turned the game around with a backhand shot from Sam Antonitsch. While the home fans were still cheering, the Black Wings had the answer just 27 seconds later: Logan Roe had plenty of time and finished. Vela brought the 99ers within semi-final reach for the second time that evening, before Shawn St-Amant equalized again. The Canadian, who had just been denied by the bar, made a strong technical adjustment to the puck, curved past behind the goal and surprised Graz goalie Jonas Gunnarsson from an acute angle. Once again, the game had to be decided in extra time. Nico Feldner and Brian Lebler both missed in front of Gunnarsson before Graham Knott struck after 5:52 minutes.
Bolzano sets course for promotion early on
The duel between VSV and Bolzano was also rough off the ice. The negative highlight: On Friday night, the team bus of the South Tyroleans, who were staying in Villach, was smeared and the tires were punctured. Investigations are underway. HCB picked up where it left off in Tuesday's 6:1 victory. Dustin Gazley ended the home side's scoring drought after just 59 seconds. Gazley also assisted on Adam Helewka's second goal on the power play six minutes later. VSV struggled to get going in the first period and were already trailing 3-0 after 26 minutes.
Blue and white had to step up their game to avert the end of the season. Max Coatta (44) reduced the deficit and John Hughes even brought Villach back to 2:3 with 2:12 minutes remaining. However, Simon Bourque scored into an empty net before the final minute. Bolzano will face Salzburg in the semi-finals, just like last year. Back then, the series lasted seven games. The champions will be without Andrew Rowe after the American's contract was terminated following an unspecified "personal incident".
Klagenfurt weakened to victory
The KAC was once again without Nick Petersen, Jan Mursak, Oliver Lam, Johannes Bischofberger and Luka Gomboc in Bruneck and therefore had to make changes. Raphael Herburger nevertheless put the dominant Klagenfurt side ahead in the seventh minute. Pustertal posed little danger, with only eight shots on goal for the South Tyroleans after two periods. Matt Fraser (43) seemed to add some reassurance before Pustertal built up the tension again through Tommy Purdeller. When Pustertal took a risk early on, an empty-net goal from Daniel Obersteiner spared the KAC a turbulent final minute.
Quarter-final ("best of seven"), game 6:
Graz99ers - Black Wings Linz 3:4 n.V. (0:1,1:0,2:2;0:1)
Standings in the series: 3:3
7th game on Sunday in Linz.
HC Pustertal - KAC 1:3 (0:1,0:0,1:2)
Final score in the series: 2:4
VSV - HCB Südtirol 2:4 (0:2,0:1,2:1)
Final score in the series: 2:4
Semi-final ("best of seven"), from Tuesday:
Red Bull Salzburg - HCB Südtirol
KAC - Graz99ers/Black Wings Linz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
