KAC in the semi-finals, Linz against Graz goes to game 7

Graz finally turned the game around with a backhand shot from Sam Antonitsch. While the home fans were still cheering, the Black Wings had the answer just 27 seconds later: Logan Roe had plenty of time and finished. Vela brought the 99ers within semi-final reach for the second time that evening, before Shawn St-Amant equalized again. The Canadian, who had just been denied by the bar, made a strong technical adjustment to the puck, curved past behind the goal and surprised Graz goalie Jonas Gunnarsson from an acute angle. Once again, the game had to be decided in extra time. Nico Feldner and Brian Lebler both missed in front of Gunnarsson before Graham Knott struck after 5:52 minutes.