FPÖ Vienna demands:
Save the police budget by cutting the minimum
As reported, the impending cuts in all ministries are causing alarm among the police. According to reports, there will be a reduction in overtime of up to 30 percent in the Vienna State Police and a reduction or even suspension of Sunday hours. Against this backdrop, the Vienna FPÖ is now insisting on linking the minimum income to Austrian citizenship. The financial resources saved in this way could be freed up for the executive.
The Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), is taking "700 million euros a year away from hard-working people" in the area of minimum benefits alone and paying them out to people without citizenship. "If this were linked to citizenship, a lot of money would be available to invest in the area of security," explained Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp on Friday. Such a sum would "pay for all the overtime of the Vienna police". Nepp spoke of a current "clear-cutting of the police force".
Police union criticizes the Ministry of the Interior
Werner Herbert, police unionist and FPÖ spokesperson for the civil service in the National Council, also took the latest developments as an opportunity to criticize the Ministry of the Interior. In this context, he referred to the continuing low number of personnel in the property protection police to relieve the executive in guarding embassies. In December, 16 instead of the initially planned 60 officers started as security guards. According to Herbert, the project is "another pipe-dream" by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). Contrary to the Ministry's statement, a third of all police trainees finish their training before graduating, according to Herbert.
The Ministry of the Interior replied on Friday that 1,200 police trainees had been accepted in the federal capital alone in the past two years. In this context, reference was also made to an increase in the starting salary as well as payment for the air conditioning ticket and driving license. The Federal Armed Forces' assistance deployment for property protection in Vienna will also be extended beyond March, according to the Ministry of the Interior.
Not only Vienna affected by savings
In addition to Vienna, savings are also likely to be made in the other federal states. The Ministry of the Interior recently kept a low profile and referred to "temporary precautionary measures" due to the provisional budget. According to reports, however, a verbal order to save on overtime was probably given at a conference with the nine provincial police directorates.
