Save the police budget by cutting the minimum

Police union criticizes the Ministry of the Interior

Werner Herbert, police unionist and FPÖ spokesperson for the civil service in the National Council, also took the latest developments as an opportunity to criticize the Ministry of the Interior. In this context, he referred to the continuing low number of personnel in the property protection police to relieve the executive in guarding embassies. In December, 16 instead of the initially planned 60 officers started as security guards. According to Herbert, the project is "another pipe-dream" by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). Contrary to the Ministry's statement, a third of all police trainees finish their training before graduating, according to Herbert.