Brokerage fee

Rent: Orderer principle is constitutional

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 13:36

Since July 1, 2023, clients have been paying the brokerage fee for rental apartments. The Constitutional Court (VfGH) has now confirmed that the so-called "Bestellerprinzip" is "constitutional".

0 Kommentare

"The individual application by the owner of an apartment building in Vienna was therefore dismissed as unfounded," the Constitutional Court announced. The decision has already been served to the parties to the proceedings. Since 2023, the person who commissions a real estate agent must pay the commission. This is usually the landlord or landlady.

"Agreements that violate this regulation to the detriment of the person seeking accommodation are invalid and punishable by law," the Constitutional Court announced on Friday. The aim of the regulation is to relieve the burden on tenants with low or medium incomes in particular.

In addition, the person renting out the property probably derives the greater benefit from the brokerage activity. There is neither a violation of the principle of equality nor a disproportionate encroachment on the landlord's or landlady's right of ownership, it said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

