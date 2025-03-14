Shopping paradise
Almost no vacancies in the shopping town of Mödling
While many city centers are increasingly complaining about empty stores, Mödling can rejoice. For the third time in a row, Mödling is in first place with the fewest vacant stores.
The latest edition of the "City Retail Health Check", which was recently presented by the trade association together with the consulting firm "Standort + Markt", once again brought this to light. Mödling's city center has hardly any empty stores in the city center, putting it in first place in Austria. Only 1.8 percent of the stores here are currently empty. In comparison: in Wiener Neustadt, 14.4 percent of all stores are empty.
What is the reason for this success?
If you take a walk through the "Mödlingmeile" - as Gert Zaunbauer, the city councillor for economic affairs, calls the 750-meter-long pedestrian zone including the main street - you will find virtually no vacancies. Why is that? "When I became a city councillor, I knocked on the doors of all the landlords and asked them to lower their rents," says Zaunbauer. And it worked.
Pop-up store for a "taster"
Another brilliant idea was to offer a large store as a pop-up store at a particularly low rent. "Every six weeks, a new company moves in here and can see how business is going here in Mödling," says Zaunbauer. And some of them actually settle in Mödling for good.
Also particularly important to Zaunbauer: a dedicated vacancy list, lots of communication and advertising and also many events such as a long shopping night, a dedicated mascot and much more. "I have to make Mödling sexy," is his motto.
