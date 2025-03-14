Almost no vacancies in the shopping town of Mödling

What is the reason for this success?

If you take a walk through the "Mödlingmeile" - as Gert Zaunbauer, the city councillor for economic affairs, calls the 750-meter-long pedestrian zone including the main street - you will find virtually no vacancies. Why is that? "When I became a city councillor, I knocked on the doors of all the landlords and asked them to lower their rents," says Zaunbauer. And it worked.