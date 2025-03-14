Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shopping paradise

Almost no vacancies in the shopping town of Mödling

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 12:28

While many city centers are increasingly complaining about empty stores, Mödling can rejoice. For the third time in a row, Mödling is in first place with the fewest vacant stores. 

0 Kommentare

The latest edition of the "City Retail Health Check", which was recently presented by the trade association together with the consulting firm "Standort + Markt", once again brought this to light. Mödling's city center has hardly any empty stores in the city center, putting it in first place in Austria. Only 1.8 percent of the stores here are currently empty. In comparison: in Wiener Neustadt, 14.4 percent of all stores are empty. 

What is the reason for this success?
If you take a walk through the "Mödlingmeile" - as Gert Zaunbauer, the city councillor for economic affairs, calls the 750-meter-long pedestrian zone including the main street - you will find virtually no vacancies. Why is that? "When I became a city councillor, I knocked on the doors of all the landlords and asked them to lower their rents," says Zaunbauer. And it worked.

Rainer Will (right) from the trade association congratulates Councillor Gert Zaunbauer on his successful city marketing in Mödling. (Bild: ZVG Stadtgemeinde Mödling)
Rainer Will (right) from the trade association congratulates Councillor Gert Zaunbauer on his successful city marketing in Mödling.
(Bild: ZVG Stadtgemeinde Mödling)

Pop-up store for a "taster"
Another brilliant idea was to offer a large store as a pop-up store at a particularly low rent. "Every six weeks, a new company moves in here and can see how business is going here in Mödling," says Zaunbauer. And some of them actually settle in Mödling for good.

Also particularly important to Zaunbauer: a dedicated vacancy list, lots of communication and advertising and also many events such as a long shopping night, a dedicated mascot and much more. "I have to make Mödling sexy," is his motto. 

New in Mödling: Nikolina and Darko Guslov are the new owners of the "Cafè Schilling" restaurant (Bild: Stadtgemeinde Mödling/Ch. Boeger)
New in Mödling: Nikolina and Darko Guslov are the new owners of the "Cafè Schilling" restaurant
(Bild: Stadtgemeinde Mödling/Ch. Boeger)



This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf