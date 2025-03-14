The lights should not go out in the Bunker yet!

Sold out within a very short time! That was the Merkur Eisarena when the 99ers missed their first match puck in Linz at the Black Wings on Tuesday evening. "It was a big goal of the club to fill the bunker again. Now we realize what we've already achieved this year," attests star forward Lukas Haudum. "The atmosphere at our home games was already good at the start of the season, but it was nice to see how the hall filled up more and more. Because then there's a mega atmosphere!" enthuses the national player.