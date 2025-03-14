Soon “real” spring in the Wachau again

The effects of the rockfall on the B 33 in the Aggsbach-Dorf area on 3 June 2024 were devastating, as the road, which is so important for the Wachau region, was not only completely buried by huge rocks, but the hill was extremely unstable and further landslides were imminent. More than 10,000 tons of rock material had to be carted away and the unstable hill secured at great expense.