Lifeline opens up
Soon “real” spring in the Wachau again
Decisive on-site inspection by the authorities on 20 March: the B 33 tourist lifeline could be open to traffic on one side as early as 21 March, hopes Provincial Vice-President Udo Landbauer.
The effects of the rockfall on the B 33 in the Aggsbach-Dorf area on 3 June 2024 were devastating, as the road, which is so important for the Wachau region, was not only completely buried by huge rocks, but the hill was extremely unstable and further landslides were imminent. More than 10,000 tons of rock material had to be carted away and the unstable hill secured at great expense.
Early spring instead of Easter
These safety measures should be completed by the start of spring on March 20, announced Udo Landbauer, the provincial vice president responsible for road construction, who in February held out the prospect of Easter - i.e. April 20.
"After intensive work, we are heading towards the early opening of the B 33 to traffic. This is an important relief for the region, which can breathe a sigh of relief in time for the apricot blossom. This means a return to normality for the local population, restaurants and businesses," says Landbauer, emphasizing the importance of the B 33 as a tourist lifeline.
Authority has the final say
The decisive inspection by the authority that has the final say on the opening to traffic will take place on March 20. Road construction director Josef Decker is confident: "The work is being carried out with the utmost precision and under constant geotechnical assessment."
After the road is opened to traffic, another 2200 m2 of road will be repaired until April 18. Until then, one side of the road will have to be closed for the work. The passage will be regulated by traffic lights.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
