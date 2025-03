Nagelsmann wanted ex-Sturm player for DFB team

Legal requirements are missing

Biereth has been playing for the Danish U21s since March 2023, and Monaco coach Adi Hütter's player was already over 21 years old when he last played. He also already has two nationalities, Danish and German. "It is no longer possible for us to create the legal conditions for him to play for Germany," emphasized Nagelsmann, adding that the 22-year-old would not have been nominated for the matches against Italy on 20 and 23 March anyway. "But we have thought about him."