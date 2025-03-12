Three pavilions as a prologue to the Styrian Show

400 years later, we are confronted with similar crises. It is therefore particularly exciting to see how artists react to them today. Curator Günther Holler-Schuster has rounded up some amazing artists. And for most of them, the topic was so exciting that they developed works especially for the pavilions. Hubert Schmalix, for example, designed fragile emojis for the façade of the pavilion, whose motto is "Baroque theatricality". Inside, there is music by Klaus Lang that refers to the ceiling paintings in Eggenberg. On display are sculptures by Erwin Wurm, which have a certain inherent decadence.