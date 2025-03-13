Prison toilet flooded out of boredom

The case concerns two incidents in the previous year, when the man with several previous convictions was behind bars for aggravated robbery. Bored, he made a joke of it in his cell by putting heaps of toilet paper into the ventilation shaft and setting it alight. As a result, not only the defendant but also other inmates have to be evacuated from their cells due to the heavy smoke. Because the surveillance camera in the other cell disturbed him, he blocked the toilet with items of clothing and subsequently flooded the room. The 27-year-old is again taken to another cell.