New AI system from Google can control robots

Three elementary properties

Google's blog post states that in order to be useful and helpful to humans, AI models for robotics need three essential properties: firstly, they need to be general and able to adapt to different situations. Secondly, they need to be interactive in order to understand instructions or changes in their environment and be able to react quickly. And thirdly, they need to be dexterous and be able to do things that humans can normally do with their hands and fingers, such as carefully manipulating objects. "Gemini Robotics represents a significant performance boost in all three areas and brings us closer to true general-purpose robots."