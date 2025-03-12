World premiere
Toyota C-HR+: Coupé SUV with a sporty touch
Toyota is expanding its electric portfolio step by step - late, but still. The latest addition is the Toyota C-HR+, which takes on the design of the Compact SUV Concept presented in 2022. Contrary to what many had previously assumed, the series is not based on a BYD platform, but on the Group's own e-TNGA platform.
With its dynamic coupé line, the C-HR+ is set to enter the heart of the electric C-SUV segment in Europe from the beginning of 2026. It adopts the key features that have made the Toyota C-HR a success in Europe, with more than one million vehicles sold in two generations, but is to appear as an independent model with a distinctive body and a redesigned interior.
The Japanese promise plenty of space, practicality and comfort in the 4.52-meter-long car, which has a wheelbase of 2.75 meters. Despite the coupé-like roofline, headroom for rear passengers should not be compromised. There are two wireless smartphone charging stations, USB ports also in the rear, climate control for the rear passengers and a panoramic roof. The seats, steering wheel and windshield can be heated. The trunk has a capacity of 416 liters.
The centerpiece of the cockpit design is the standard 14-inch multimedia display. When planning a route, the navigation system takes into account the battery charge level and the available range and suggests routes with easily accessible charging stations.
There is a choice of two battery sizes: 57.7 kWh for the basic version with front-wheel drive and a 77 kWh variant, which is available with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive. Depending on the configuration, the WLTP range is up to 600 km.
The most powerful AWD version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds with 343 hp. With 167 hp (small battery) or 224 hp (large battery), the front-wheel drive variants also offer enough power for a dynamic driving experience.
The battery can be preconditioned automatically or manually, and a heat pump is also on board. Alternating current is charged with 11 kW as standard, with 22 kW in the highest equipment line. DC charging achieves a charging capacity of up to 150 kW.
Standard equipment includes blind spot warning, adaptive high beam and an electric parking brake. A parking assistant and a 360-degree monitor are part of the highest equipment line.
The MyToyota app can be used to monitor and manage numerous important vehicle functions and parameters, including charging status, charging time, range and usage data.
Toyota is continuing its multi-path strategy with the C-HR+. In addition to battery electric vehicles, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles also contribute to a sustainable reduction in vehicle emissions, with the aim of being CO2-neutral in Europe by 2035.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
