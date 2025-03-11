Vorteilswelt
Industry unsettled

Government does not commit to heating replacement

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 14:58

It is currently uncertain whether government support measures for replacing heating systems will be continued or not. "It is very important to assess all climate measures according to this: What are the most efficient (...) in terms of achieving the target?" said Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) on Tuesday.

"And that is what we will do in the coming weeks and months," the new Finance Minister announced in Brussels. Industry representatives had previously called for the government to continue state support measures for the replacement of heating systems. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding regulations and subsidies. "We want to go down this path, but we need to be involved in discussions," said Renewable Roofs Association boss Martina Prechtl-Grundnig.

The industry sees the implementation of the Buildings Directive and the phase-out of fossil gas as positive, among other things. However, there are also many unresolved issues with these government projects. "Oil was perhaps forgotten about in the rush, that probably happened somehow," said Prechtl-Grundnig. The Renewable Energy Umbrella Association also pointed out that the previous government had not acted in accordance with its own program. Instead, it had tightened and extended the energy crisis contribution.

Gewessler: "Needs planning security"
Former Environment and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) also agreed with these words. If the heating replacement subsidy was not continued, thousands of jobs would be lost. "We need planning security and a clear commitment to promoting the replacement of heating systems," said the MP in a press release.

Much-discussed plans such as the Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG) and the Green Gas Act have not yet been implemented. Representatives of photovoltaic, geothermal, pellet and wind power associations are members of the Renewable Energy Umbrella Association.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
