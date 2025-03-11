Government does not commit to heating replacement

The industry sees the implementation of the Buildings Directive and the phase-out of fossil gas as positive, among other things. However, there are also many unresolved issues with these government projects. "Oil was perhaps forgotten about in the rush, that probably happened somehow," said Prechtl-Grundnig. The Renewable Energy Umbrella Association also pointed out that the previous government had not acted in accordance with its own program. Instead, it had tightened and extended the energy crisis contribution.