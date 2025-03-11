The factory is set
VW ID.1: How the series version will cost around 20,000 euros
Shortly after the world premiere of VW's competitively priced electric ID.Every1, the Wolfsburg-based company has already revealed the first secret: the VW Up successor will roll off the production line in Portugal from 2027. And we know even more about the production version.
"This car will be built in our factory in Palmela in Portugal," said VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer in Wolfsburg. Production of the electric car, which VW wants to offer at an entry-level price of around 20,000 euros, is scheduled to start there in 2027. Schäfer explained that the plant in Portugal is one of the most cost-efficient in the Group. The VW T-Roc is currently being built there.
This is interesting insofar as at the world premiere last week, the show car under the bodywork was a shortened VW T-Roc. A forklift engine ensured that the car was able to roll onto the stage in Düsseldorf under its own power. Only the exterior was "valid", the interior was not shown on site because it was not present in the show car. This will be made up for later, but so far there are at least a few renderings that give a preview. What is shown should be close to series production.
VW chief designer Andy Mindt, who was also responsible for the VW ID.2all (to be built from 2026), asserted on the sidelines of the world premiere that the exterior already corresponds to 80 percent of the series version. "We've taken 15 millimeters off the left and right sides of the body. We have widened the fenders so that the show car looks exactly like the production vehicle on the road."
This means that the VW ID.1 (if it really gets this name) will be 1.79 meters wide and 3.88 m long, so it will retain almost all of its stocky appearance. Although the base model will not have the 19-inch wheels of the show car, it will have 18-inch wheels as a minimum, and more for an extra charge. 305 liters of luggage space is a lot for such a small car, and four adults should also have plenty of room.
The split roof will almost certainly make it into series production, as Mindt describes it as a "secret sauce" that adds that certain something. This saves on expensive add-on parts and keeps the body clear and simple, which reduces manufacturing costs.
What we also know is the planned range. It will be 250 kilometers, at least that's what the installation space of the LFP battery is designed for. Although lithium iron phosphate batteries have a lower energy density than others, they are more robust and cheaper. With a different cell chemistry, a longer range would also be possible, says Chief Development Officer Kai Grünitz, but that would make no sense because it would be too close to its bigger brother, the ID.2 - and a little respectful distance is a must.
The drive system is also certain: 70 kW/95 hp will power the front wheels and accelerate the car up to 130 km/h. Whether a more powerful variant - such as a GTI - will follow has not yet been decided. Up to the A-pillar, the ID.1 is technically the same as the ID.2; the rest is being developed specifically for the entry-level model. This includes a new, particularly cost-effective rear axle, which should not show the red pencil when driving.
The brakes have also already been decided: they will be disc brakes all round. They want to avoid an image debacle like the VW ID.3, although from a technical point of view there is nothing to be said against drum brakes.
A new era begins with the ID.2
The Volkswagen feeling has recently been lost a little, said VW boss Thomas Schäfer at the presentation of the VW ID.Every1. But this small electric car is intended to bring new self-confidence and be the spearhead with which the brand aims to achieve technological leadership among volume manufacturers by 2030. Big words from a company that has not exactly shone in terms of competence, especially when it comes to software.
But this has now been acquired for a lot of money: Together with US manufacturer Rivian, a completely new software basis is being developed which, after the successor to the VW Up, should also inspire the rest of the future vehicle range. Highly updateable, of course. The tough cost-cutting brush will sweep through the entire Group and make such an affordable electric car possible in the first place.
This and the other eight electric cars that are to be launched on the market by 2027 are doomed to success. In this respect, the VW ID.1 is a kind of rescue capsule, an initial spark for a new era. There will also be some China-only cars, which will also be built in China. But that's just a side note.
The series model will be presented in 2027 and the first units will leave the production line in Palmela. VW's great hope will probably not be seen in dealerships until early 2028 - one year after the ID.2, which will look almost a little old in comparison.
