VW ID.1: How the series version will cost around 20,000 euros

This is interesting insofar as at the world premiere last week, the show car under the bodywork was a shortened VW T-Roc. A forklift engine ensured that the car was able to roll onto the stage in Düsseldorf under its own power. Only the exterior was "valid", the interior was not shown on site because it was not present in the show car. This will be made up for later, but so far there are at least a few renderings that give a preview. What is shown should be close to series production.