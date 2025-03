Turkish man wanted to move to Salzburg: rejected!

32 previous convictions, including escape from prison

However, the Salzburg-Umgebung district authority rejected the application in January 2024. The reason: the man's stay was "a threat to public order and security". Because he already has no fewer than 32 entries in his Turkish criminal record: these are mainly violent crimes with a knife that the Turk committed between 2010 and 2021. And he served several prison sentences for this in his home country - he received one sentence in 2021 for escaping from prison.