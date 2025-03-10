Vorteilswelt
On the run for months

Shots fired in the middle of Linz: perpetrator caught in Switzerland

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 14:21

In broad daylight on January 14, a 38-year-old man was shot in his BMW X5 in the middle of Linz - the perpetrator fled. After a month-long manhunt, the wanted man has now been caught: The 43-year-old North Macedonian was arrested in Switzerland.

0 Kommentare

The search for the shooter took almost two months and was bumpy. The breakthrough in the investigation was a photo of the suspect taken from a gambling license. As the wanted man had never been reported to the police in Austria, the picture could not be matched for a long time. Finally, the international database produced a hit and revealed the suspect's name.

Access in Switzerland
From this point on, an international manhunt was launched for the 43-year-old North Macedonian. Now the shooter from Linz has been caught in Switzerland, as the "Krone" has learned.

The domestic investigating authorities will now submit an extradition request.

Shot because of a drug dispute
The North Macedonian is said to have shot a 38-year-old Chechen man in the shoulder area as he sat in his BMW X5 in the Neue Heimat district of Linz on January 14. The victim survived and was taken to hospital - the "Krone" reported on the case in detail.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating the suspect for attempted murder. The motive is believed to be that the shot was fired during a drug dispute.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Porträt von Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
